Local medical professional speaks on National Doctors’ Day

NEW HANOVER, NC (WWAY) — Healthcare workers have been pulling long hours for two years due to the pandemic.

Wednesday is “National Doctors’ Day”, the perfect moment to say thanks for their efforts.

The observance has been around since 1933. Dr. Lauren Silinski a second-year Family Medicine resident at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, said she wanted to become a doctor because her mother was a nurse. She says she was driven by her desire to help others and her love of science and knowledge.

“I’m excited by how I never, –I never stop learning, and there’s always something new every day coming in the door. So, it definitely keeps me on my feet,” said Dr. Lauren Silinski.

On this day, you are encouraged to tell your personal doctor know how much you appreciate their service by posting to social media, sending a card, or even surprising a hospital’s staff with goodies.