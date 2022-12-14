Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle

Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real.

William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”

The non-profit helps fill educational and social gaps for youth and families in New Hanover County.

Fagan says on top of supporting a worthy cause… he got a *great* return on his investment.

“Oh man I’m so excited about this brand-new car, I am excited, excited, excited. Yes, I want to tell everybody thank you for this brand-new car and tell Wilmington that Maple Hill is in the house,” said Fagan

Fagan rode away in a brand new 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G-4. This is the 4th year “wraap” has held this raffle within the community. The 2nd place winner received a check for $1,000 and 3rd place receiving $500.