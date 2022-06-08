Local students’ artwork featured on Brunswick County billboards

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Starting this month, you could see local students’ drawings featured on billboards along US Highway 17 driving home a simple message: Don’t do drugs.

In their meeting Tuesday, Brunswick County Commissioners recognized six students whose artwork won the Brunswick County Substance Abuse Billboard Art Contest. Their pictures were chosen out of more than 40 entries.

Throughout the month of June, the students’ artwork will be featured on billboards along Highway 17 in Brunswick County to discourage drug and alcohol abuse.