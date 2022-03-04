Local Ukrainian woman collecting supplies for her home country

Anna Jackson says since the invasion, her family still in Ukraine have been living a nightmare.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One woman who called Ukraine her home most of her life is trying to help it, one diaper at a time.

Anna Jackson was born and raised in Dnipro, Ukraine. Now, she’s collecting supplies to help women and children trapped in the country after the unthinkable started last week.

“Nobody expected it to happen,” Jackson said about the war. “Nobody. So people couldn’t believe that it’s real. But it’s real. Right now it’s real.”

Jackson moved to Wilmington from Ukraine four years ago, and since Russia began its invasion, has watched helplessly in horror knowing her loved ones are still there. She keeps up with her friends, parents, and grandfather, a World War Two veteran, on a daily basis.

“They told me, Anna, we are not going to give up,” she remembered. “We will fight until the end.”

Their new normal consists of hiding in bomb shelters while others rush to the border.

“And a lot of people, every day, every hour ask me to help them.”

That’s when Jackson decided to start collecting supplies to help the women and children, collecting canned food as well diapers, baby food, and baby clothes.

“Especially (for) newly born children,” Jackson explained. “Because every single hospital… almost every single hospital for children right now are destroyed completely.”

She’s sending her donations to a company called Meest, an international post office sending humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine.

Without expecting much, Jackson used her social media platforms to ask for donations and speak out for her home country. Now, friends and complete strangers are sending diapers and donating money to non-profits helping Ukraine on her behalf. The outpouring has been overwhelming.

“Yes, and I appreciated every person who responded to help us. Thank you so much,” she smiled through tears.

Though she worries for her family everyday, Jackson hopes her actions will contribute to their safety, and prays for an end to the war..

“It will be. Ukraine will have freedom.”

Jackson is continuing to collect supplies and is asking for the community’s help.

To donate funds, Jackson says to head to organizations like CARE or Doctors Without Borders. For information on how to donate to Jackson, call our newsroom at (910)-763-0979.