Local volunteers head to Puerto Rico to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

Flooding in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona (Photo: Fire Dept. Bureau of Puerto Rico / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People of the Cape Fear are no stranger to disaster.

That’s one reason some volunteers from the area are headed to Puerto Rico to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

James Jarvis is the executive director of the Cape Fear area Red Cross.

He says four people from the area are in Puerto Rico right now and they’re preparing to send four to six more volunteers in the coming days.

Jarvis says Fiona impacted Puerto Rico similar to how we were impacted by Florence.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed and millions are without power.

“The storm just left there so some of the damage to the infrastructure is just now becoming known and so once we have a better sense of what the ongoing needs are going to be, it’ll put us in the best position to send the right people to go help,” Jarvis said.

We’ll keep you updated on how many volunteers from the Cape Fear are involved in relief efforts.