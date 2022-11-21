Local YMCA offering free month of membership to those who gain zero pounds during holidays

The Nir Family YMCA is offering a special campaign to those who gain no weight between now and 2023 (Photo: Nir Family YMCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the hardest times to eat healthy is during the holiday season. But the Nir Family YMCA is offering a free month membership to anyone who can fight the temptation of cookies and second helpings through the New Year.

Anyone who feels up to the challenge must weigh in by Thanksgiving Day with a wellness staff member present to be eligible for the free membership.

Your final weigh-in must be completed between January 1st and 8th with the same requirements.

If you maintain your weight from your first weigh-in to your final weigh-in, or if you lose weight, you’ll win the prize.

To register, click HERE.

Participation is $15 per person, and included a Zero Gain Campaign shirt. You can also get 15 percent off personal training packages during the challenge campaign weeks.