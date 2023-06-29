Locally-produced film set to make NC debut at 29th Cucalorus Film Festival

The 29th Cucalorus Film Festival takes place in Wilmington in November. (Courtesy: Cucalorus Film Festival)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival has announced its opening night film, “A Song for Imogene.”

The movie is produced by Honey Head Films, a female-led production company based in Wilmington. Directed by Erika Arlee and featuring Kristi Ray, the film explores women’s issues in a region often misrepresented in mainstream cinema. The festival will kick off on November 15 at Thalian Hall.

Three other notable features were also revealed. “Black Barbie: A Documentary” by Lagueria Davis examines the origins and impact of the iconic toy brand on Black girls’ lives. Kit Zuahar’s “This Closeness” is a study in manners between a young couple and an awkward rental host during a high school reunion weekend. Georden West’s debut film, “Playland: A Queer Fantasia,” brings Boston’s historic gay hangout back to life.

In an annual collaboration, Cucalorus and the Dance Cooperative will present Dance-a-lorus, combining film and live dance performances. The event will feature artists from Wilmington and beyond.

Film enthusiasts can save $100 on an all-access Pegasorus pass until August 27, providing entry to all screenings and festival parties. The full lineup of films will be announced in September.

You can purchase passes here.