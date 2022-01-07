Locals on both sides of the political aisle remember January 6th

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Just one year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, locals on both sides of the political aisle are remembering that day and hoping we’ve learned from it.

Millions of Americans say glued to the televisions a year ago, watching helplessly as rioters broke into the Capitol. Though a lot has happened since then, marine and Brunswick County Democratic Chair Eric Terashima remembers the day well.

“I was horrified that Americans were doing this to our own country and destroying our democracy,” he said. “It was absolutely terrible.”

As hundreds of people, including alleged members of far right groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys stormed the building, conservative business owner Lucinda Arnold was frightened at what the country had become.

“What happened on the sixth, nobody can condone,” she said. “The storming of the Capitol building, that was not right.”

Though the day started with simple protest and a speech from then President Donald Trump, it quickly spiraled into a deadly riot.

“They tried to stop the democratic process through violence,” Terashima explained. “And that’s what made it wrong.”

Five people died during or after the attack, including Capitol Police officers.

“I’m a big advocate of our law enforcement and our first responders,” Arnold said. “And we just want to always make sure that they’re safe, too. They just want to go home.”

One year later, men and women on both sides of the aisle hope there’s something to learn from January sixth.

“Open communication and peaceful demonstration are definitely the ways to go,” said Arnold. “And I know a lot of other conservatives feel the same way.”

“Healing is the most important thing,” Terashima said. “I’m hoping people will display more empathy and compassion.”

But looking back on that day, Terashima and Arnold can’t help but feel…

T: “Disgusted.”

A: “Heartbroke.”

WWAY reached out to several Republican law makers, party chairs, and leaders in the area. Though most declined to comment, Wilmington City Councilman Luke Waddell responded:

“2020 was a year filled with lawlessness, a summer of violent protests and riots across the nation capped by the events of January 6th. I have no respect for lawlessness and little to no patience for those who participate in it regardless of their political affiliation.”