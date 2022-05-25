Locals react to NC bill that would ban LGBTQ curriculum in K-3

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina General Assembly is in session, with a controversial bill making its way to its first senate committee. The legislation is similar to what is known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” in Florida.

WWAY spoke with local residents for their thoughts on the proposed bill.

Proposed House Bill 755, is named the “Parents Bill of Rights”. One of the major things the bill would establish is prohibiting school curriculums on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third grade.

If HB 755 passes, schools would also contact parents if their child asked to change their name or pronoun, and also require schools to get parental approval before students are counseled or given non-emergency health care. Parents would also have the right to request information about what their child is learning in school.

“So far, I’m thinking it’s a great bill. I don’t think there’s any room for that type of agenda for gender identification at such a young age for children. I don’t think it’s necessary to be incorporated into the classroom at such a young age. It has no place in the schools,” said Eric Riley, parent.

Caroline Morin, executive director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast says the passing of this new bill could be harmful to all students, specifically LGBTQ students.

“I have heard no evidence. I have seen no data, that supports that students are being exposed curriculum in K-3rd grade, particularly that has anything to do with gender identity, and I’m not sure that our legislators could provide that data. So I’m not sure why folks feel like this is a priority in Raleigh at this time,” said Caroline Morin, executive director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast.

One parent said although he believes gender identity and sexual orientation shouldn’t be in the curriculum, he is concerned about the impact on young LGBTQ students.

“Honestly I feel like it’s you know, everyone’s each and own opinion. I don’t feel like it should be, –you know, brought up, unless you know the child is comfortable. Some people are afraid to come out. You know, at an early age in life, because they feel like people don’t hear their voice,” said Montrel Williams, parent.

“It is horrifying. Nobody should ever be outed against their will, but particularly a child, people know when they are safe, and they come out when they are safe. If your child has to be outed to you, it is likely because you have not provided a safe environment,” said Morin.

On Wednesday, the bill passed before the NC Senate Committee on Education/Higher Education and has been recommended to go the Senate Committee on Health Care and the Committee on Rule and Operations. WWAY reached out to local state legislators regarding the bill, but they did not comment, having been in the General Assembly.