Locals react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As tensions continue to rise in Europe, after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine and president Biden announcing sanctions on Russia for its attack, many people are left wondering what this means for the United States.

One of the biggest impacts the United States will see from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a jump in the price of gas and other energy products. Daniel Masters, associate professor and chair of International Studies at UNCW says the U.S. is taking actions to slow Russia’s attempt to gain control over former Soviet republics and eastern Europe.

“The more Russia becomes a resurgent threat against NATO and NATO interests in Europe, the more this involves and push-pulls the United States. NATO is our creation, we did it to stand off the Soviet Union back in the days and it’s been maintained. I don’t think that anybody thought that this would come back around, but this is one of the reasons NATO continues to exist,” said Daniel Masters, UNCW chair of International Studies at UNCW.

Donna Goldstein, co-president of the Ukranian Association of North Carolina says her father is from Ukraine, and she still has family living there.

“This is sort of the worst nightmare that I could have imagine happened in my lifetime happening to Ukraine. I’m just only grateful that I can still get text messages back and forth to my family. They are worried of course, but quiet stoic and say we’re prepared. We’re prepared for whatever happens and we are defending our homeland,” said Donna Goldstein.

She says this is going to set back efforts made by Ukraine politically.

“There’s been so much progress since Ukraine declared independence 30 years ago, and we were just on the precipice of reaching that progressive, multicultural, democratic society that Ukrainians had, –you know, wished for, for a long time,” said Goldstein.

Masters gave examples of most recent cases of unprovoked military invasion of countries, similar to what Russia is doing to Ukraine.

“I believe the Gulf War in 1990 would have been the most recent example of this, but prior to that really is World War 2 you’re going back to. So, this is something that most people have not really seen in their own lifetimes and it’s scary and it’s normal to be very, very, afraid,” said Masters.

Faculty and students at UNCW gather to pray for people in Ukraine at this time.

“We feel burdened for the lack of peace there in Ukraine, we’re praying for real peace and internally with Ukraine and also with Russia,” said Shane Hartley, CRU UNCW Campus Minister.

Masters says if Russia extends its invasion beyond Ukraine, moving towards the Baltics or Poland, the U.S. will likely take additional steps to support its NATO allies.