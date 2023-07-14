Long Island architect charged in Gilgo Beach serial killings

LONG ISLAND, NY (CBS) — Police in New York have finally made an arrest in connection with the killings of as many as ten people on Long Island.

59-year-old Rex Heuermann appeared in a Long Island court in connection to the notorious Gilgo Beach murders case.

The case left investigators chasing leads for more than 10 years. The suspect made his first official court appearance today and now faces three 1st degree murder charges and three 2nd

“The Suffolk County Police Department and our partners at the FBI did place one individual under arrest and he’s currently in custody at this time,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrision said.

Sources tell CBS News Heuermann was arrested in Massapequa late Thursday. He was denied bail at his court appearance.

“The message to the public is that we have never stopped working on this case,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

The victims’ bodies were initially found as police were searching for a missing sex worker named Shannon Gilbert.

In all — eight women, a man, and a toddler were found dead.

The Gilgo Beach murder case has long captivated people on Long Island and beyond. Suffolk County Officials recently created a special task force to investigate, enlisting the help of the FBI.

“Their efforts, their dedication – it has never stopped,” Bellone said.

Earlier in the day…police were seen removing evidence from Heuermann’s home, to the surprise of those in the neighborhood.

“It’s a shocker. I mean it’s a real eye opener,” neighbor Richard Harmon said.

“It’s crazy. it’s mind-blowing,” Margaret Curley said.

Neighbors say the suspect, who worked as an architect in New York City, grew up in the house and remained there with his wife to raise children.

“The guy’s been quiet, never really bothers anybody. we’re kind of shocked.”

Authorities are calling Heuermann’s arrest just the first step at finally solving the cold case….and bringing closure to the victim’s families.