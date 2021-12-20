Long lines for a chance to meet Santa Claus at The Cotton Exchange
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There was a long line outside of the cotton exchange, as people waited for a chance to speak with the man in the big red suit.
From 1 to 4 pm, people were able to visit Santa Claus, tell him what they want for Christmas, and take a photo.
If you haven’t been able to speak with him, there’s still a chance this week Monday -Thursday from noon to 4 pm.
For more information, you can head to The Cotton Exchange Facebook page.