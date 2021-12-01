Long-time UNCW professor dies from brain cancer; scholarship established in her memory

Dr. Amy Kirschke (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW professor has died after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

The university says Dr. Amy Kirschke died on November 27. She was a long-time UNCW faculty member, a recent department chair and a Professor Emerita in Art and Art History.

There will be a public reception on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the UNCW Cultural Arts Building from 2-4 p.m., hosted by the Art and Art History department. In addition, her family has established the UNCW Dr. Amy Kirschke Scholarship in Art and Art History in her memory.

A GoFundMe page has also been created in her memory. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $15,000.

Grief support is available to students through the University Counseling Center and for faculty and staff through the Employee Assistance Program.