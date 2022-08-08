Longleaf Pine trees continue to grow their population, thanks to efforts over the past several years

Tree seedlings (Photo: Pender County)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is known as the “land of the longleaf pine” and the number of longleaf pine trees continues to increase, according to the NC Forest Service.

America’s Longleaf recently released the 2021 range-wide accomplishment report, showcasing the progress & significant efforts made toward bringing back longleaf pine across its nine-state historic range.

The trees can mainly be found in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

The NC Forest Service says longleaf pine forests once covered nearly all of the upper Coastal Plain and lower Piedmont of North Carolina.

This past year, North Carolinians established almost 5,000 acres of longleaf pine and used prescribed fire to maintain almost 88,000 acres of longleaf pine on public and private lands.

The N.C. Forest Service, along with conservation and forestry partners, says they have made increasing longleaf pine forest acreage a top priority.