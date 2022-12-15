Longtime Surf City mayor shares what’s next after retiring last week

After serving more than three decades, Doug Medlin made "one of the hardest decisions of his life."

Former Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Longtime mayor of Surf City, Doug Medlin, resigned from his position last week and is now looking ahead to what retirement holds.

“If you know me at all, you know this decision was not made lightly and it was not made overnight. And it has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Medlin read aloud during Surf City Town Council’s December 6th meeting.

In a tearful statement, Doug Medlin announced his retirement after serving for more than 35 years on the Surf City Town Council.

Medlin was sworn in as a Councilman on April 5, 1988, and appointed Mayor Pro-Tem, and then sworn in as Mayor on December 5, 1989, until December 1991. Medlin was again voted as Mayor in November 2019. Before ever being elected for a seat on the council, he also served on the town’s planning board.

“The whole reason I got on the town board was because I wanted a place that was safe and, you know, comfortable to raise a family. So, that’s what I did. I raised a family and then my family raised some more families,” Medlin said.

After three decades, Medlin has seen a lot of change in the town. His proudest feat — being a part of getting the sewer system installed for the town in the earlier parts of his career. Now, instead of spending 16-hour work days talking budget and beach renourishment, he’s prioritizing being a husband, dad, and papa. Medlin says he plans to buy a motorhome to travel with his wife and spend lots of time with his grandkids.

“That’s what makes you, your kids, and your grandkids. Without them, I just don’t know what life would be like,” Medlin said.