Looking back at 75 years: Kure Beach’s mystery, magic and still small-town feel

KURE BEACH, NC (STARNEWS) — A Danish ship captain, one of the East Coast’s oldest fishing piers, a World War II mystery and the magnificent mid-Atlantic – Kure Beach has it all.

Since becoming a municipality 75 years ago, the town has managed to retain its small-town feel, locals say, despite a growing population and increasing development.

This month marks Kure Beach’s 75th anniversary. When it became an independent municipality in 1947, local leaders had the authority to make their own town rules and establish their own police force and fire department.

Incorporation was a big deal, said Andrew “Punky” Kure, a lifelong resident.

