Kure Beach celebrates 75 years

This event is coordinated through the Kure Beach Community Center Committee and the town has waived paid parking enforcement for the day.

Kure Beach (Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– It was April 5, 1947 that the Town of Kure Beach became a municipality, marking 2022 as the 75th Anniversary. As a result, the Kure Beach Town Council has adopted a “Celebration Proclamation” that declares April 2022 as a month in which to honor and celebrate this 75th Anniversary milestone.

Festivities kick off April 5th with the designation of “Kure Beach Day.” The Town’s Celebration Proclamation will be published via the Town’s website, www.townofkurebeach.org

History comes alive at Kure-ous Reflections on Saturday, April 9th from 10:30 AM through 12:30 PM at the Kure Beach Community Center.

The Federal Point Historic Preservation Society will transport visitors back in time with a historic photo presentation. A panel of long-time residents will regale attendees with memories from days gone by. Select students from the Carolina Beach

Elementary School 3rd Grade will entertain the audience with their art and essay projects detailing a vision of Kure Beach 75 years in the future.

More information about this event can be found by clicking here.