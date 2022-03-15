Lori A. Preiss named UNCW Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Lori A. Preiss has been named Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources at UNCW (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Lori A. Preiss has been named the associate vice chancellor for human resources at UNCW.

Preiss, an UNCW alum who graduated in 1989, will begin her new role on April 18. She previously served as N.C. State University’s director of classification and compensation, where she was responsible for position management, salary matters, and related policy development and administration for approximately 9,000 employees.

“Please join me in welcoming Lori back to the Seahawk family,” said Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli. “She is a highly qualified leader committed to enhancing our strong workplace culture. Her collaborative approach and proven experience will be instrumental in developing programs that support professional development and the well-being of UNCW employees. I want to thank the search firm, members of the search committee, and those who stepped up to lead in interim capacities during the process to fill this position.”

As the university’s chief human resources officer, Preiss will report to the chancellor and serve as a member of his cabinet. She will be responsible for providing comprehensive human resources services including recruitment, retention and development of the university’s more than 2,100 employees.

“I am so excited to return to UNCW. Thanks to great colleagues and mentors, I learned about the art and science of human resources at UNCW, and I had the opportunity to hone those skills and further develop my experience at N.C. State,” said Preiss. “Now I look forward to leading the UNCW Office of Human Resources with commitment and collegiality. We have a great foundation, and we are going to work together to create even stronger resources and support for UNCW faculty and staff.”

Preiss also held the position of director of EHRA Administration during her tenure at N.C. State. She was the primary university administrator for the more than 4,000 full-time faculty, academic support, research, public service and professional positions exempt from the State Human Resources Act.

Before joining N.C. State, Preiss was the director of employment and compensation for UNCW. In that position, she guided senior administrators on decisions related to organizational development, employment, and classification and compensation matters. She also provided counsel at cabinet meetings regarding key campus decisions affecting employees and ensured that all employment and compensation programs supported UNCW’s goal of employing and retaining a qualified workforce.

Preiss received a Bachelor of Arts in English from UNCW and attended the UNCW Academy for Strategic Leadership in 2012.