Loris High volunteer coach accused of having sexual relationship with student

Ronnie Lee Barron is charged with sexual battery with a student and sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree. (Photo: Loris Police Department)

LORIS, SC (WPDE) — A now-former Loris High School volunteer coach was arrested on Monday after investigators said he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Ronnie Barron is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual battery with a student.

The Loris Police Department received a complaint in early November about the alleged sexual relationship that took place during the 2020-2021 school year, Chief Gary Buley confirmed.

Chief Buley went on to say that between the months of March 2021 and June 2021, Barron did have sexual intercourse with a student who was attending Loris High School.

According to the police, the victim told them these incidents happened at the Barron’s home in Loris.

