Lottery ticket worth $716K sold in Wilmington

Carolina Cash 5. (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Check your tickets! Someone has 716,501 reasons to be happy.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says a Carolina Cash 5 player who bought a ticket in Wilmington won Wednesday night’s jackpot of more than $716,000.

The winner purchased their ticket through Online Play.

The winning numbers are 03-16-48-52-60-01 with a 3x powerplay.