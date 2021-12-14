Lucky raffle drawing lands woman a brand new car for Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One lucky woman is the proud owner of a new car just in time for Christmas.

Bonnie Williams made the drive down from Maryland to claim her prize from D & E Mitsubishi in Wilmington.

Each $10 raffle ticket benefits children’s organizations in the local community.

Williams says she’s never won anything this big before, but had a good feeling about her chances.

“All I can say is, if you have that winning spirit, just say you’re gonna win and you’re gonna win,” Williams said. “That’s what I did. I said I was going to win the car, got the tickets and I won.”

Bonnie Williams says she hopes to continue her winning streak, planning to enter as many raffles as possible.