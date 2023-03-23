Mac and Cheese Festival returns to Carolina Beach this weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Island Men along with Good Hops Brewing, will host the fourth annual Mac & Cheese Festival on Saturday at Good Hops Brewing in Carolina Beach.

The festival is a celebration of everyone’s favorite comfort food – Mac and Cheese, and it features five different variations including traditional, spicy, meat, seafood, and vegetarian. Lynn Halterman, the president of The Island Men, shared with us his inspiration behind the festival.

“When my daughter was living in Aspen, Colorado, she called me and she goes, Dad, I’ve been to the most amazing event in my life, a Mac and Cheese Festival. I thought, you know what? We’re starting Island Men, and this would be a great fundraiser and what a fun event,” Halterman said.

The Mac and Cheese event is a fun-filled afternoon of indulging in unlimited samples, expertly prepared by Pleasure Island chefs, paired with craft beers from Good Hops Brewing.

According to Halterman, attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite Mac & Cheese, and the grand prize winner will take home the coveted Golden Noodle Award for 2023. “It’s sought after in all lower 48 states,” Halterman joked.

All proceeds and contributions from this event support The Island Men and the many charities they serve, including Carolina Beach Elementary School, Ocean Cure, the Senior Center, Martha’s Kitchen, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts on the island. Admission to the festival is a $10 donation, and children under 10 are free

Halterman encourages everyone to take part in the event. “Come out, enjoy, and have a good time with us,” he said.

The festival will take place Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at 811 Harper Avenue in Carolina Beach. No pets are allowed.