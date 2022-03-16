Mad Mole Brewing is set to expand taproom and wholesale sales to the greater Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mad Mole Brewing, located on the banks of Bradley Creek near Wrightsville Beach, will be expanding fermentation capabilities with the addition of four 30-barrel fermenters, two 30 barrel laagering tanks, and one 30 barrel brite tank this month.

The addition of these tanks will increase production by two hundred percent for the brewery, which was crowned America’s favorite solar-powered microbrewery in 2019. Finding Mad Mole’s beer in bottle shops, restaurants, and bars in both cans and on draft will be easier due to the recent expansion.

The compact taproom off Boathouse Road will see changes as well. The expanded taproom will now hold space for more seating and tables where the fermenters once stood, this will allow for more live music, comedy shows, and special events at the brewery.