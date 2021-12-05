‘Magic Cheese Film Festival’ held at Jengo’s Playhouse in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens turned out Saturday for the ‘Magic Cheese Film Festival’ in Wilmington, being treated to a collection of short films focusing on youth cinema creators.

The event was held at Jengo’s Playhouse on Princess Street and provided the sold-out audience comedy and action films sent in from all over the world.

A handful of students created the film over the course of 3 months as part of a class at the ‘DREAMS’ Center for Arts Education and say the entire process has been a blast.

“We loved putting it together, if you can’t tell,” the group said. “We all became friends through doing it. Way more people than we were actually expecting to come. Since we’re just a bunch of teenagers who put this together through an art program.”

The group says they would encourage anyone to take the class offered through the DREAMS program, and are proud to see so many people appreciating their hard work.