Magnolia Greens hosts annual 4th of July parade

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Our neighbors in Magnolia Greens invited us to celebrate the 4th of July with them.

Magnolia Greens hosted its 21st Annual 4th of July Parade this morning.

Hundreds of residents and visitors turned out for the event.

Participants rode in decorated golf carts, vintage cars, or even Brunswick County emergency vehicles.

The Leland VFW Post 12196, as well as the John E Jacobs American Legion Post 68 led the parade.

After the parade, residents enjoyed a community picnic.