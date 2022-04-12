MALEVO to bring music and dance of Argentina to the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — MALEVO, the “South American Sensation” will be coming to the Wilson Center, Cape Fear Community College announced today.

The Argentinian music and dance group will take stage on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023 at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 15th, 2022; they will be available online at 10:00 A.M and in person and telephone sales will be open at 2:00 P.M.

This all-male group specializes in Malambo, which is “a traditional dance of great virility and dexterity.”

A news release from CFCC states, “While staying true to the cultural foundations of this gaucho artform, the group takes it beyond its limits with a modern, avante-garde approach. MALEVO brings live music and virtuosic dancing to the stage in an exhilarating and engaging show that is perfect for the whole family.”

MALEVO has been named an official “Cultural Ambassador to the National Identity of Argentina” and has thrilled audiences around the world.

In addition to a year-long performance residency at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, the group has performed in Las Vegas, New York, Dubai, Paris, Cairo, St. Petersburg, Montreal – and even made it to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent.”

Please note that this is anticipated to be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show.

