Man accused of killing his half-sister, Miyonna Jones, could face the death penalty

Jahreese Jones could face the death penalty, if found guilty of killing his half-sister, Miyonna Jones (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man charged with first degree murder in the death of his teen half-sister, Miyonna Jones, appeared in court Thursday morning.

Miyonna was missing for a little more than two weeks before her body was found in Pender County on November 17th.

Jahreese Jones appeared before a judge at the New Hanover County Courthouse for a Thursday pre-trial conference.

The prosecution proposed Jones’ case be tried as a first-degree capital murder case, and the judge ruled in favor of the proposal.

The ruling means, if found guilty, Jones could face the death penalty.

Jahreese has also been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and incest.

He is being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Center.