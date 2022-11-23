Murder suspect accused of killing half-sister now facing additional rape charge

(Jahreese Jones: Photo Courtesy: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing his half-sister now faces an additional rape charge.

Jahreese Jones, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Miyonna Jones, who was missing for a little more than two weeks before her body was found in Pender County on November 17.

The District Attorney’s Office says Jahreese Jones has a history of sexual assaults in New Hanover County, which required him to register as a sex offender. Jones has been in custody since November 3rd for being alone with a minor in his vehicle — Miyonna Jones.

He’s also facing additional kidnapping and rape charges in an unrelated case.

He was arrested on the additional rape charge on Tuesday.

His girlfriend, Randi Johnson, faces obstruction of justice charges related to the Miyonna Jones investigation.

Another woman, Judy McKnight, is also charged with obstruction of justice. McKnight is the co-founder of Mothers in Mourning in Wilmington, which is a group of mothers who have lost children to violent crimes.