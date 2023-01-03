Man accused of sexually abusing child extradited from Oklahoma to Bladen County

Christopher Dwayne Nelson was arrested in Oklahoma and brought back to Bladen County for allegedly sexually abusing a child (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who allegedly abused a 10-year-old is back in Bladen County after being arrested in Oklahoma.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from a school employee on October 4, 2022, of a child who disclosed sexual abuse by a family member.

Through an investigation, it was discovered Christopher Dwayne Nelson, 31, of Ivanhoe had repeatedly abused the 10-year old victim.

On December 12, 2022, the United States Marshal’s arrested Nelson in Oklahoma where he waived extradition.

The North Carolina Department of Corrections transported Nelson from Oklahoma to the Bladen County Detention Center.

Nelson was charged with Crime against Nature, Indecent Liberties with a child, Statutory Sex Offense by an Adult, Second Degree Forcible Sex Offense and Sexual Activity by Substitute Parent.

Nelson received a $2,000,000 secured bond.