Man accused of stabbing estranged wife, throwing her over balcony, appears in court

Matthew Stallings (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged with attempted murder after allegedly breaking into his estranged wife’s home and stabbing her pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Matthew Stallings, 31, also pleaded to burglary, assault with a deadly weapon in front of a minor.

It happened January 2021, in the 4500 block of Coddington Loop.

Investigators say Eline Kinn was stabbed 15 times, five of those wounds in the neck. Stallings then tried to leave with the couple’s 3-year-old son.

When Kinn tried to get help, Stallings threw her over the second floor breezeway balcony, where she fell more than 14 feet to the ground. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but survived the attack.

During his guilty plea on Tuesday, Stallings read a statement to the court.

“You’ve been asked to decide who I am based on one of the darkest points in my life. A life in which I was a loving husband and son. Out of all those I’ve wronged, Eline, it is you who has suffered the most. I pray for Eli and you. From the depths of my soul I’m sorry,” he said, and then continued to address his ex. “I ask that you not ask others to pay for my mistakes. I ask that you don’t allow Eli to suffer by keeping him from a portion of his family.”

Stallings will spend 15-18 years in prison and will undergo treatment for mental health and substance abuse. A year after release, he will be under house arrest and electronic monitoring. He is not allowed to contact Eline or his son.

WWAY has a reporter in court, we will have more details as they become available.