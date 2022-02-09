Man accused of using fake gun to rob New Hanover County convenience store

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a man shortly after a robbery at a store near Monkey Junction on Tuesday night.

Benjamin Carl Dearmond, 22, is charged with common law robbery and resist, obstruct and delay.

The robbery happened at Silver Lake Market at 5002 Carolina Beach Rd. shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Deputies say a man, later identified as Dearmond, entered the market, showed a gun, and demanded cash. The clerk handed the man cash from the register and the man ran off. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and spotted Dearmond in the 300 block of Silver Lake Rd.

When officer approached, Dearmond allegedly showed a gun but soon complied and was taken into custody.

Dearmond was found to be in possession of a semi auto handgun that turned out to be fake, along with the cash from the market. He is being held under a $35,500 secure bond.