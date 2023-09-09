Man and woman sentenced for 1997 abuse resulting in 2018 death

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man and woman have been sentenced for second degree murder after a child they abused in 1997 died from his injuries two decades later.

The boy’s adoptive parents said today was a long time coming.

“But we’re very grateful – justice happened. Justice for David, right here,” father, Elei Stuart, said.

Justice for David Elei Stuart, who died in 2018, 21 years after he was abused as a toddler.

His biological mother, Robyn Noffsinger, and her boyfriend at the time, David Tripp Jr., served time for abusing him in 1997. But today they were sentenced for his death.

Tripp pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder and will spend at least 19 years in prison.

Noffsinger was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison. But will receive credit for the years she already served on child abuse charges.

David Elei’s adoptive father, Elei Stuart, said although this was a long time coming — it was a monumental moment for all who knew his son.

“I can breathe finally. And I think I’m gonna exhale today and my most important thing is, I feel like other people know that they’re gonna be held accountable and David’s case is gonna be backing up other people. And — mark my words,” Stuart said.

Stuart said he and his family are choosing to use this day as a reason to celebrate the outcome and the life of his son.

David Elei Stuart lived with his family in Durham. He played 11 seasons with the Miracle League.

The League has retired his number, 23, to honor the life he lived.