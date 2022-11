Man arrested after family Monopoly game turns violent, shots fired

A Tulsa man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at family during intense Monopoly game (Photo: Tulsa Police Department)

The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after they say a family game of Monopoly turned violent.

Officers were called to a shots fired call near Admiral and Mingo just before 6:30 p.m.

The caller identified the suspect as John Armstrong, saying he chased her down and fired a shot at her and her father.

