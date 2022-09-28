Man arrested after leading officers on chase through Clarkton

Joseph Wayne Hunt has been arrested after leading officers on a chase through Clarkton (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase through Clarkton, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Tuesday while the sheriff’s office had more officers on patrol in the Clarkton area in response to community complaints.

During the patrol one of the Community Impact Team members observed 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Hunt of Hope Mills operating a black Chevrolet truck. CIT members say they knew Hunt had active warrants for his arrest and that his license was revoked.

They tried to stop Hunt, but he refused.

The Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to perform a rolling road block on Hunt but were unsuccessful due to Hunt using his personal vehicle to strike the CIT members vehicles.

After several attempts to stop Hunt as he drove through several streets around town, he eventually wrecked in a roadside ditch.

Hunt was air lifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Three law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the course of the chase, along with a citizen’s vehicle.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Hunt already had an extensive criminal history. Prior to this incident Joseph Wayne Hunt has been convicted of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, First Degree Burglary, Conspire to Commit First Degree Burglary, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Assault on a Female, and Misdemeanor Larceny. Hunt also has the following pending charges: Firearm by Felon, Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance and Conspire to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance.

Hunt’s new charges from the recent law enforcement pursuit include:

Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard, three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, three counts of Injury to Personal Property, Possess Stolen Firearm, and Possess Firearm by Felon.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is assisting the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in regards to Hunt striking the patrol vehicles and more charges are expected.