Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon

Police are investigating an alleged shooting on Thursday afternoon in Whiteville (Photo: MGN)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville.

Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call.

The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injuries with Intent to kill.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are pending.

Pridgen was injured, but was treated and released on scene.

Pridgen is being held at the Columbus County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secure bond.

This case is under active investigation.