Man arrested following drug deal on grounds of Whiteville High School

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen contacted the police on Monday in reference to witnessing what they described has a drug deal on school grounds at Whiteville High School.

The School Resource Deputy at the High School was contacted and was able to locate the juvenile involved.

Marijuana and vaping paraphernalia were found during a search of the juvenile.

The adult was also identified and a search warrant was issued for his residence located near the school in the 200 block of West Williamson Street.

During the search an amount of cocaine was found and John Woody was arrested for felony possession of cocaine and transported to the Columbus County Detention Center where he was given a $5,000 secured bond.

The juvenile case has been submitted to Juvenile Justice for their referral.

This investigation is still ongoing and other charges maybe forthcoming.