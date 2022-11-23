Man arrested for alleged bomb threat against Columbus County resident

Jamie Lynn Barnes has been arrested for allegedly making a false bomb threat (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat last month.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were dispatched to a house on F M Watts Road on October 26th after the resident reported someone called his phone from a blocked number.

According to the homeowner, the caller made derogatory comments and said there was a bomb in the house.

No bomb was found after a search.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Jamie Lynn Barnes of Whiteville on November 17th.

He was processed and charged with one felony count of making a False Bomb Report.

He received a $5,000 secured bond.