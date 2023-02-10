Man arrested for alleged hit and run of 91-year-old Robeson County woman

Kenneth Lee Quevedo has been arrested for the alleged hit and run of a 91-year-old woman (Photo: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Robeson County man has been arrested for an alleged hit and run of a 91-year-old woman.

Police say they responded to Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs on Wednesday around 7:39 a.m. following the incident.

The 91-year-old woman injured in the crash was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is listed in critical condition.

Kenneth Lee Quevedo, 28, of Pembroke was arrested Thursday evening.

Quevedo is charged with felony hit and run, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, driving left of center and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Quevedo was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $600,000 secured bond.