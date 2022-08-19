Man arrested for alleged Wilmington Bed, Bath and Beyond armed robbery

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested a man they say committed armed robbery of a Bed, Bath and Beyond store around 10:43 this morning.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to the store in the 300 block of S. College Road in reference to a possible armed robbery.

Police say the suspect had left the store before they arrived.

However, police were quickly able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a stop in the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.

38-year-old Myron Shawn Lloyd was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

No bond information is available at this time.