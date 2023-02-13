Man arrested for allegedly planning to meet 12-year-old for sexual acts

Gregory Allen Scarberry has been arrested for allegedly planning to meet a 12-year-old for sexual acts (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they say planned sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl he thought he met online.

52-year-old Gregory Allen Scarberry of Currie was arrested for the alleged online enticement of a 12-year old female during a sting operation started by a group called the Predator Poachers.

Scarberry had expressed interest in committing sexual acts with a person he believed to be a 12-year old female and arranged a meeting with the online persona. Scarberry was charged with one count of Soliciting a Child by Computer or Other Electronic Devices/Appear, a felony criminal violation.



He was given a $75,000 secured bond and is currently in the custody of the Pender County Jail.

More charges are expected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding Gregory Allen Scarberry is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.