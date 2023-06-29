Man arrested for allegedly shooting Contract Lumber employee

Dyron Augustus Smith Jr is accused of shooting a worker (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following a shooting.

Officers say they were dispatched Tuesday around 10:00 a.m. to Contract Lumber in Chadbourn to reports of a man being shot in the head.

Joshua Thurman Spaulding had received a gunshot wound to the torso area and head. He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dyron Augustus Smith Jr, 29, was a former employee at Contract Lumber, where Spaulding was employed. Smith and Spaulding had a verbal disagreement that led to a physical altercation, according to a press release. Officers say Smith shot Spaulding and fled the scene.

Dyron Augustus Smith Jr was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He received a $25,000 secured bond.