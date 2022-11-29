Man arrested for allegedly threatening people with gun in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening people with a gun in Wilmington.
The Wilmington Police Department responded to reports of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Officers quickly located and detained the suspect.
21-year-old Austin Fumich has been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.
He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.