Man arrested for allegedly threatening people with gun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening people with a gun in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to reports of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Officers quickly located and detained the suspect.

21-year-old Austin Fumich has been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.