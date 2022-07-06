Man arrested for multiple Nakina break ins

William Isaiah Mcamis (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff)

NAKINA, NC (WWAY) – On June 27, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged William Isaiah Mcamis for three break-ins in the Nakina community of Columbus County.

On May 21, 2022, Betina L. Causey reported that her Ramsey Ford Road residence had been forcefully broken into.

A firearm, a television, and multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen.

On May 21, 2022, Zachary L. Coleman reported that his Sarah’s Avenue residence had been forcefully broken into.

A video game hard drive and a Nintendo Switch game system were stolen.

On June 1, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to MAT Gun Garage located on Seven Creeks Highway.

The owner accessed the surveillance cameras remotely and alerted Columbus Central that four suspects were inside the building.

Upon arrival, deputies cleared the building.

The four male subjects fled the business and ran towards the fence line. Two red dot sights were stolen from the business.

Three juvenile suspects were previously identified and referred to Juvenile Services.

Mcamis was identified as the fourth suspect.

After a criminal investigation, Mcamis was interviewed by investigators and charged with the following criminal offenses:

3 counts of Felony Breaking and/or Entering

Felony Larceny

Felony Larceny of a Firearm

2 counts of Felony Larceny After Break/Enter

Mcamis received a $15,000.00 secured bond.