Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terror

(Photo: NYPD)

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster’s call brought police to him on a Manhattan street.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a crowded rush-hour train.

He was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said, and carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

There is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations – international or otherwise – and the motive remains unclear, Peace said.