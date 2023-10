Man arrested in Brunswick County on attempted murder charges

Jamaz Mikuan Hardy has been arrested on several charges (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Horry County man has been arrested in Brunswick County on several charges.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Jamaz Mikuan Hardy, 24, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with failure to appear, possession of firearm by felon and attempted first degree murder of two people.