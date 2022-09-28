Man arrested in Whiteville on drug charges

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on drug charges (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested on drug charges.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling James B. White Highway North on September 24th when they encountered a Nissan Maxima that failed to stop for a stop sign.

The deputy completed an investigative stop of the vehicle on Bright Lake Road.

27-year-old Dan Maurice Gowans exited the vehicle and was restrained due to his erratic behavior, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In Gowans’ pants pocket, he had a large bulge of cash. The deputy observed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and a digital scale sitting on the drivers’ seat. More cash currency was located in a grocery bag in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Deputies also located marijuana, an open alcohol container, crack cocaine, Gabapentin, and cocaine. All evidence was seized.

Gowans was transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and charged with the following charges:

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possess/Display Fictious Altered Tag

Misdemeanor Possession of Open Container of Alcoholic Beverage in Passenger Area

Citation for Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign

Citation for Driving While License Revoked

Gowans was also served with two outstanding orders for arrest and given a $12,500 secured bond.