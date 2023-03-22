Man arrested in Wilmington following chase, law enforcement vehicle block-in

Jeremy David Caison has been arrested following a chase Tuesday (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following a chase Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington.

Deputies were serving multiple felony warrants to Jeremy David Caison when he took off in his car.

The Sheriff’s Office tried to stop him, but Caison eluded Deputies twice.

The pursuit went along a portion of Shipyard Boulevard before Caison’s vehicle was stopped by a vehicle block-in.

Caison was arrested and made a court appearance Wednesday, where his bond was raised to $500,000.

He is facing several drug and weapons charges, including at least three Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Speeding to Elude Arrest with Aggravating Factors and Probation Violation.

This is an ongoing federal investigation. More charges are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Office.