Man arrested in Wilmington on drug charges

Frederick Rich has been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on drug charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Police Department says they conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation.

The K9 Unit searched the vehicle and found 46 grams of Methamphetamine in addition to drug paraphernalia.

43-year-old Frederick Rich was arrested and is charged with Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Window Tinting Violation, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.