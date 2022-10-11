Man arrested in Wilmington on drug charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug charges.
WPD units arrested 44-year-old Clifford Dutton just before 5:30 pm on Saturday in the 100 block of N. Front Street for eight felony warrants.
Officers located powder cocaine packaged for sale during a search.
Dutton has been charged with PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, and PWIMSD within 1000 FT. of a Park.
Dutton received a $500,000 secured bond and is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.