Man arrested in Wilmington on drug charges

Clifford Dutton has been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on drug charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug charges.

WPD units arrested 44-year-old Clifford Dutton just before 5:30 pm on Saturday in the 100 block of N. Front Street for eight felony warrants.

Officers located powder cocaine packaged for sale during a search.

Dutton has been charged with PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, and PWIMSD within 1000 FT. of a Park.

Dutton received a $500,000 secured bond and is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.