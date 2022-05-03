Man arrested near Tabor City on multiple drug and firearm charges

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — On April 25th, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on patrol in the area of Peacock Road near Reynolds Road in Tabor City.

The Deputy observed a North Carolina State Highway Patrolman attempting to stop a vehicle. The Deputy activated his vehicle’s lights and siren to assist with the traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle, driven by Jamal Abdual Beasley, stopped in a private driveway. Beasley exited the vehicle and ran into a thick wooded area. Both the State Trooper and the Deputy pursued Beasley. The State Trooper located Beasley while the Deputy was deploying his K-9.

Beasley was taken into custody.

Deputies then conducted a search of Beasley’s vehicle. A firearm was located inside of a bag in the back seat. The firearm had been entered as stolen from Myrtle Beach, SC.

Additionally, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and packaging material were located inside of the vehicle. All items were seized. Beasley’s wallet was located in the backyard of an abandoned residence located on the route he took while running away.

The State Trooper transported Beasley to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was booked and charged.

He received multiple traffic violations from the NC State Highway Patrol including Driving While Impaired, Civil Revocation of Driver License, and misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office charged Beasley with two counts of Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, among multiple other charges.

Beasley was also charged with two counts of Felony Probation Violation Out of County.

His secured bond was set at $1,057,500.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office say they are glad their Deputy was in the right place at the right time to assist the NC State Patrolman with this traffic stop.

They say when multiple agencies work together for a common goal, positive outcomes happen.